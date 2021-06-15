VERIFY: Yes, Charlotte does have one of the best tree canopies compared to other cities

American Forests conducted a list of the 10 best cities for urban forests. Charlotte was among the 10, including Austin, Denver, New York, and Portland.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QUESTION: Does Charlotte have one of the best tree canopies compared to other cities?

ANSWER: Yes, currently, Charlotte's tree canopy is at 45%, higher than other cities.

In 2013 American Forests conducted a list of the 10 best cities for urban forests. Charlotte was among the 10, including Austin, Denver, New York, and Portland.

A recent analysis looked at Charlottes tree canopy change from 2021 to 2018 and found Charlotte's tree canopy is at 45%.

"Traditionally, the upper 40s is the cream of the crop. It's the gold star for a major American city," said Porter.

However, there has been some decline in the last 15 years, from 49% to 45%.

"What we found is that development is playing a large role the types of development impacting, the greatest area of canopy decline was in single-family areas but not subdivision related," said Porter.

However, Treepedia New York has 14% tree canopy, Tampa 36%, and Boston 18%.

The tree canopy action plan part of the 2040 comprehensive plan hopes to revise Charlotte's tree ordinance and implement preservation and planting requirements.

