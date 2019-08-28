GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Weather Wednesday, hurricanes take the focus, as Tropical Storm Dorian churns toward Puerto Rico.

So far, North Carolina has had a pretty quiet hurricane season, though this time last year, we were gearing up for Hurricane Florence in the second week of September. It caused extensive flooding and wind damage.

Florence definitely wasn't the first...and certainly won't be the last monster storm to hit the Carolina coast.

Is it true North Carolina is one of the top states for hurricane activity?

WFMY News 2 Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey combed through the data, looking at the paths of storms that have moved within 50 miles of Cape Hatteras. He verified it's true -- North Carolina is, indeed, one of the top states for hurricane activity. The reason? Geography.

"Due to our coastal geography with land jutting out into the Atlantic, we get hit by many tropical systems," he explained.

From 1851 to 2017, North Carolina has had numerous tropical storm and hurricane centers track over the state. That number includes not only landfalls but also storms that made landfall somewhere else before crossing into North Carolina. Overall, it is the second top state for hurricane activity.

1. Florida - 229

2. North Carolina - 118

3. Texas - 112

As far as landfalls, North Carolina has had 49 since 1851. The most recent was Florence in 2018 with 90 mile-per-hour winds. The strongest was Hazel in 1954 with 130 mile-per-hour winds.

Yes, North Carolina is one of the top states with the most hurricane activity. Make preparations, heading into the peak of hurricane season.

