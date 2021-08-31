Yes, you can get the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time

With flu season right around the corner, many have been asking if it's safe to get the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot together.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With flu season right around the corner, doctors are encouraging people to get their flu shots before cases are reported in the Carolinas.

This shot would be in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available to anyone 12 and older. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received some questions about the flu shot and if it's safe to get at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

THE QUESTION

Can you get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot?

SOURCES

Family physician Dr. Karla Robinson

Urundi Moore, pharmacy manager at Walgreens

ANSWER

Yes, you can get your flu shot and the COVID-19 shot. Both Dr. Robinson and Moore agree that because they target two different viruses, the vaccines would not negatively interact with each other.

"It's certainly OK to be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine and any other vaccines in adulthood and in childhood," Robinson said.

"It is safe to give a flu vaccination alongside a COVID vaccination. If a person is receiving their annual flu shot, it is going to be safe to get the first or second dose of their COVID vaccination," Moore said.

THE QUESTION

Is there a wait time between getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and a flu shot?

ANSWER

According to Robinson and Moore, there is no wait time necessary between shots.

"There will not be a time where they need to wait between the booster and shot and the flu shot," Moore said.

"You can even get it at the same time you are getting your COVID vaccine. There is no worry about that, we recommend everyone do that," Robinson said.

According to Moore, flu season typically runs from October until March and ramps up over the winter. Many pharmacies are now offering flu shots. Patients can also call their doctor's office to see if the shot is administered there.

