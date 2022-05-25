VERIFY: Addressing viral claims after Uvalde shooting

Several true and false claims have been circulating online following the tragedy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday and opened fire killing 19 students and 2 adults.

After the shooting many questions are swirling around on social media about what happened.

FIRST CLAIM

The suspect made threats before the shooting on social media.

THE ANSWER

WFMY News 2 can verify this claim is true. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police. Police told him the gunman hinted on social media about the shooting. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also confirmed this during a news conference Wednesday. The suspected gunman also bought two "assault weapons" after he turned 18.

SECOND CLAIM

The suspected gunman 'crossed the border illegally'.

THE ANSWER

This claim is false. WFMY News 2 has not found any evidence to support the claim that the shooter was undocumented. CBS News says the gunman lived in the Uvalde area and attended a local high school. In a CNN interview Sen. Gutierrez said police told him the shooter was born in North Dakota.

THIRD CLAIM

Police tried to stop the gunman before he entered the school.

THE ANSWER

This claim is true. Sgt. Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooter was confronted by three Uvalde Police officers at the school. Estrada says the officers were not able to stop him and called for back. That is when he was able to get inside the school and begin shooting.