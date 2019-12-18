GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever seen a weird weather phenomenon and wondered, 'What on earth is that?

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer J.H. Smith from Denton submitted a picture of his yard, appearing to show white wisps growing on the bottoms of his trees. At first glance, it looks like snow, but why, then, wouldn't it be sticking to the ground? What is this white stuff, and what's causing it?

WFMY via J.H. Smith

VERIFY SOURCE

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey said the white wisps in Smith's picture are frost flowers. They occur when the air is below freezing, but the ground is above freezing.

"As the temperature falls, sap and water in the stem freeze and expand, causing cracks to form in the stem. The sap and water in the roots are warmer than the freezing mark, which allows them to move up the stem toward the cracks and cold air."

Then, he explained, the sap and water slowly ooze out of the cracks and freeze in the air through the night, until either all of the sap and water in the plant freezes, or the air temperature warms above freezing.

The result is a beautiful, cotton candy-looking sight. Frost flowers can be very intricate but very delicate.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The white wisps forming on trees this time of year are frost flowers.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post, screen shot or selfie video of the article in question to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

RELATED: VERIFY: Don’t count on that long-range forecast for snow

RELATED: VERIFY: A Cold November Does Not Predict A Snowy Winter

RELATED: VERIFY: Those bright lights in the sky were Jupiter and Venus

RELATED: VERIFY: This Is Not A Funnel Cloud But Likely An Arcus Cloud

RELATED: VERIFY: The Big November Chill Breaks a Daily Triad Record