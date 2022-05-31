Yes, Covid cases are higher during this time this year than last year

Nationwide cases are around 5 times higher and statewide they are 35 times higher

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some headlines and claims online say U.S. Covid cases are about 5 times higher than they were at this time last year.

But is it true?

THE QUESTION

Are Covid cases higher this year than they were around this time last year?

THE SOURCES

CDC

North Carolina Health Department

Forsyth County Public Health Director Josh Swift

WHAT WE FOUND

We checked the national and state numbers. Looking at case numbers from May 26th 2021 which is the last business day before the holiday weekend. Nationwide, there were just over 23,000 new cases. On May 26th this year its more that 124,000 new cases. That's about 3.5 times higher than last year.

We get updated state numbers every Wednesday. On the Wednesday before Memorial Day last year, 802 cases were reported. This year, it's over 28,000 cases. That's about 35 times higher and those number may not even show the whole picture.

"You talk to a lot of people that say they had Covid but they did it through at home test so that so that our numbers what were showing on our website is still not the true number because that doesn't include at home test," Swift said.

But experts say case numbers don't tell the whole story. Hospitalizations are a better gauge. Around this time last year, the state reported 25 percent of Covid patients were hospitalized about 600 people. This year it's down 10 percent about 500 people.

THE ANSWER