Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

Victor Roberts had been reported missing in Cobb County last week. He was a deputy commissioner in the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. —

Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing.

Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.

A license plate reader picked up his car later in Senoia, but he was not detected again after that. Police in Peachtree City confirmed he was found deceased in their jurisdiction.

"The matter is still currently being investigated, and Mr. Roberts‘ body was transferred to the GBI for further investigation. We are reserving comment on manner or cause of death until completion of the investigation," Peachtree City Police said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement:

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice family is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague Victor Roberts. Following an eight-day search by numerous local and state agencies, his vehicle and body were found in Fayette County.

Deputy Commissioner Roberts was integral to our team for more than 25 years. He faithfully served the Department with honor, providing leadership that helped transform the lives of countless justice-involved youth. Mr. Roberts will be profoundly missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

The Peachtree City Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office are jointly working to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials in the DJJ had said he was a "creature of habit" and that "for him to go missing like this is completely out of the normal."

Georgia DJJ Commissioner Tryone Oliver said as the search for the deputy was ongoing, " You can't ask for a better deputy commissioner than Victor Roberts."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.