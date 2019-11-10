HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community members are holding a vigil Friday night after two teenagers were shot in High Point, killing one of them.

Family, friends, and loved ones are gathering 7 p.m. at the intersection of Triangle Lake Rd. and Hickory Chapel Rd. in High Point. That's same location that 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren was found with serious gunshot wounds.

The vigil will include prayers for the two teenagers.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, when a silver 4-door sedan pulled up to the stop sign. At least two people inside the car opened fire, shooting at least 30 rounds.

The gunshots hit Manwarren and another teenager, age 15.

High Point police arrived on scene after a 911 call for help. Police said they performed life-saving measures on both teenagers and both were taken to the hospital.

Manwarren later died from his injuries.

Manwarren's mother told WFMY News 2 that her son had left to play basketball for his friends at the time of the shooting. She said Manwarren had a contagious laugh and his birthday is in 2 weeks.

High Point Police have not made any arrests in connection with this shooting, but the search and investigation is ongoing.

Information about the car the suspects were in has been shared by Crime Stoppers of High Point:

"It’s been described as a mid-2000’s silver, or champagne-colored, 4 door sedan. The driver was possibly a black male, late teens, with shoulder-length dreadlock style hair. Coincidentally, a silver Ford Focus was stolen from Bellemeade St several hours prior to the homicide (located under case report 2019-37940). It is unknown if these cases are related, however, stolen vehicles have been used recently in shootings/homicides. The stolen vehicle registration plate is North Carolina PMH-2915 (NC) and is entered NCIC. Police ask that anyone who locates this vehicle please contact 911 immediately."

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or ask for Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834.

This article will be updated after the vigil tonight.