It's a story touching hearts across the country. It's about a dad, his daughter.. and her soon-to-be step dad in Texas. Last weekend, they took photos together before a Daddy-Daughter Dance. The future stepdad wrote: No, we are not a same sex couple, but we do share a daughter. These pictures really touched me.. because I'm a child of divorced parents. Divorce can be painful, confusing, and frightening. But these men should be commended for their maturity and creating a loving environment for the little girl.

You have to be selfless to get to a place where you and your ex or you and the step-parent put the children ahead of yourselves. This means that the focus is on what's best for the children and not you and the problems and negativity.

If you and the step-parent have issues then talk it through Be transparent about how you feel and what your goal is. And figure out a way for both of you to focus on their children.

A lasting impact on children is when they see that rough endings can have calm new beginnings. They feel loved.

