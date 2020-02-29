MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A worker out of Mount Airy shared a tweet about two grandparents who are extremely proud of their granddaughter who made the Dean’s List at N.C. State University, Wednesday.

“If your name is Maggie, you attend NC State University, and your grandparents come to Chick-Fil-A in Mount Airy, you should know that they adore you and they were telling me how proud they are of you,” the tweet from Rachel Curry read. “They told me you made the Dean’s List, good job girl.”

Minutes later NC State Freshman Maggie Beal replied to Curry’s tweet saying the two people she referenced in her tweets, were her grandparents.

Beal replied to the tweet with gratitude saying it “just made her week.”

The tweet has gone viral since being posted late Wednesday evening.

“They said every time they come through, they use your name for their order because you’re the smartest person they know and I was so touched by how much they adored you,” Curry replied to Beal.

