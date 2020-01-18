VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An animal shelter in Virginia Beach is making a plea for the return of a sick puppy that was stolen on Friday night.

Hope For Life Rescue said in a Facebook post that someone broke into the center around 11:15 p.m. and stole a puppy named Bam Bam.

The puppy was one of many other dogs in an isolation room that were diagnosed with parvo.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus. It causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies and young dogs, and without treatment, it is potentially deadly, according to the American Kennel Club website.

The center said Bam Bam needs immediate medical attention to survive.

When he was stolen, Bam Bam was doing "very poorly," the center said.

"We cannot imagine why anyone would want to steal a sick puppy from us and deprive him of treatment," Hope For Life Rescue said in the post.

"We are so distraught over this as he is just an innocent puppy and without treatment, he will most likely die."

Anyone with information on the location of Bam Bam, call Hope for Life Rescue at 757-491-4609.

Hope For Life Rescue, Inc. At approximately 11:15 last night, someone broke into Hope Center an... d stole one of our puppies named Bam Bam. He was rooming in our isolation room with a few other puppies that were diagnosed with parvo yesterday. He needs immediate medical attention in order to survive, as he was doing very poorly yesterday.

RELATED: Dog gives birth to lime green puppy named 'Hulk'

RELATED: Two Virginia Beach SPCA pups participating in 2020 Puppy Bowl

RELATED: Dog stolen at gunpoint found and reunited with owner, suspect arrested

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.