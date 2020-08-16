Virginia Beach homeowners upset at reckless drivers in flooded streets

Virginia Beach homeowners concerned speeding drivers will push water into their homes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management reported more than nine inches of rain in certain areas across the state. Some of those areas in Hampton Roads.

Some homeowners in Virginia Beach experienced flooding and were concerned about reckless drivers creating a larger problem along roadways.

Homeowners on Hannibal Street in Virginia Beach said the road is prone to flooding and speeding drivers. One of the neighbors who was concerned was Bridgette Ireland.

“People are sick of it. just watch them go down the road. They don’t care," said Ireland.

Other homeowners stood in the flooded street and stopped cars before they drove into flooded areas. In some cases, they even asked drivers to turn around.

Denise Richardson lives on the same street. Richardson said flooded roadways and reckless drivers are a dangerous mix.

“You can tell they were out joyriding. You can hear them coming, you can see the waves coming ahead of them and big waves of water splashing out and what people don't understand is that’s is going into our houses," said Richardson.

Richardson prepared for the flooding ahead of time in order to protect her home.

“In the garage, we started lifting stuff up off the floor," said Richardson.

Richardson wants reckless drivers to realize the damage they may cause.

“I know people are trying to get home, get through the neighborhood, but park it and walk," explained Richardson.