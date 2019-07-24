WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Along the walls at Winston-Salem State University's Reece Building, four huge white boards are being scribbled upon furiously by teams labeled "Staging," "Transport" and "Medical," among others. Cackling two-way radios belt out instructions from a group labeled "Dispatch." The sound of gunshots ring out amid the din. It's a chaotic scene, but for the people present, it's just another day on the job. This group is used to saving lives.

The room is packed this morning with emergency responders from all across North Carolina. They're participating in virtual reality training in effort to be better prepared for an active shooter situation should they encounter one.

It's unlike any training most in the room have ever experienced. Packed into teams of four around computer screens, the conference room looks more like an e-sports competition than a safety drill.

"It's almost like playing a video game," said Amir Henry Deputy Chief of Police at Winston-Salem State University.

Simulated guns on computer screens, yes, but this isn't Call of Duty. At the ready, homeland security training members start a timer, and crews spring into action. The computer program simulates one of ten active shooter situations, and teams of police, fire and medical personnel must respond in real time to the situation on the desktop. Collaboration through the radio is key for success, and the homeland security officers offer instruction and guidance along the way. On the edges of the action, note-takers pay attention to every step of the process, from the fire crews' transport route to the faux-press conference where deputies are grilled with questions like, "Are the police responsible for today's shooting because they failed to respond to the (virtual) shooter's online threats?" It's a tough podium to stand on, but that's the point. This needs to be as close to real-life as possible.

"This training allows us to get more in-depth with it and look at how fast we actually respond," said August Vernon, the Director of Emergency Management Winston-Salem Forsyth County, "it's really challenging."

The virtual reality training is part of the Advanced Active Shooter Incident Management Course. The program can track every virtual bullet fired, medical care given to virtual victims and much more. After the virtual active shooter situation is resolved, the event's organizers stop the timer and a hold group feedback session around the data collected and projected on a screen at the front of the room. Every team speaks on the successes and failures of the drill.

"The feedback is really good. We get to see and work with other agencies. It's really interactive, which is helpful," said Henry, "and it's really fun."

Emergency Management Winston-Salem/Forsyth County has offered active shooter training for years. Vernon explained, however, the technology and the simulation is a better teacher than simply round-table discussions. Even more important, is the information the group collects and analyzes is used to improve the system in the future.

"The exercises allow us to get that data which we can use. It's certainly better than just the classroom training." Vernon said.

In 2017 the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the city $1.87 million to develop a program for responding to coordinated domestic terrorist attacks. The grant covers the training's $60,000 costs. The virtual training still less expensive than hands-on training, Vernon said, which makes it a strong middle ground to best teach participants.

"Anytime you can do practical, hands-on [training], that's the best," Vernon said, "but that costs a lot, takes a lot of resources and time. [The virtual reality] definitely a step in towards direction. It's a vast improvement."

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Office is sponsoring the training, which runs from July 23rd to July 25th. One hundred police, fire and ems personnel will be trained during the three-day course. Vernon said various agencies choose which responders were selected to travel to Winston-Salem.

In light of active shootings around the United States in recent years, the program part of the response aiming to better protect people moving forward. Practicing when the consequences are virtual allows for a more calculated approach when real-world lives are at stake. A virtual minute shaved today could be the difference for a life saved tomorrow.

"We're here to get better to serve our communities, Henry said, "it's really good."