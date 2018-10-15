GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Walmart is now offering to deliver groceries right to your doorstep, if you live in Greensboro.

But plans are in the works to roll it out to 100 metro areas by the end of the year! There’s a $9.95 delivery fee and no subscription required. Walmart will keep its prices low no matter how you shop.

How It Works?

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer's location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer: Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

