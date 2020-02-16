ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of Terry Gray Overby, 43, of Kennon Rd. in Ruffin, N.C.

He's wanted for numerous outstanding warrants in connection to a domestic felony assault and second-degree kidnapping that occurred at his residence between Thursday, Feb. 13th and Friday, Feb. 14th.

Anyone who sees Terry Gray Overby or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

