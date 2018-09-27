GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina state health and environmental officials say a wastewater treatment plant is not working due to flooding from Hurricane Florence and untreated wastewater is now being discharged into a tributary that feeds the Waccamaw River.

Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority notified the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday about the situation affecting the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant in Conway.

DHEC says it's in contact with Grand Strand Water about the situation and other wastewater systems in the area to check their systems' status.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with water around and downstream of the Conway facility.

