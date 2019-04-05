JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An aircraft with 137 passengers went off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday night.

Twenty-one people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax.

The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air.

According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Gitmo, with the destination being NAS Jax.

FAA says of 21 individuals transported to the hospital, there are only two minor injuries.

The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying the President Donald Trump has called and offered support.

The type of plane the skidded off of the runway in the St. Johns River was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air. This is a photo of that type of plane.

