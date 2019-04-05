JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Boeing 737 aircraft with 137 passengers and seven crew members skidded off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday around 9:40 p.m.
Twenty-one people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax and the FAA.
NAS Jax said there was a mix of military and civilians on board, and added there may have been pets, but none have been accounted for or recovered.
The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air. First Coast News reached out to Miami Air, but have been received an answer.
According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with the destination being NAS Jax.
The NAS Jax commanding officer said there is not yet a timeline of when the plane will be removed from the water.
The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying President Donald Trump has called and offered support.