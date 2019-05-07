JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They originally went to see a Fourth of July fireworks show, but Fernandina Beach residents were also treated to a show by Mother Nature Thursday night.

Becky Finsness captured the sea turtles on her cell phone by the Scott Beach Road Access. The video shows the moment they decided that Independence day was also their day for independence.

Beachgoers were amazed as they watched the hundreds of hatchlings make their way into the ocean.

Finsness said it was amazing for all to see a rare sight of the young turtles making their way to freedom.

"I have lived on the island for 30 years and it is the first time I have ever seen them," Finsness said. "After that it was like what fireworks show?"