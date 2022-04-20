Water main break shuts down Winston-Salem road

The intersection of S. Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street is expected to be closed for 4 to 6 hours.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say they are on the scene of water main break.

The incident forced them to temporarily shut down the intersection of S. Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street early Wednesday morning.

Officers say there is a large amount of water leaking out of the road surface and covering the road, making for hazardous road conditions.

