GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flash flooding hit parts of the Triad on Sunday, at least one apartment complex in Greensboro experienced floodwaters to the point that police, fire department, and water rescue crews had to help.

Pinecroft Place Apartments, located off Fordham Boulevard in Greensboro, had floodwaters up to people’s doorsteps, covering roads and blocking off parts of the complex.

“It just looks like an underwater city. It looks like the ocean just came out. It’s so flooded. I don’t know how long this will last,” said Briana Anselmo, who grew up in PInecroft Place Apartments and whose mom currently lives there.

For at least two hours, residents were not able to use the road to drive into the apartments because of the flooding. Greensboro Police Department officers blocked off the road for about an hour with cones.

Water rescue crews with the Greensboro Fire Department assisted residents Sunday afternoon.

Floodwaters covered several cars in the parking lot nearly to the top of their tires.

But several apartment residents told WFMY News 2 that Sunday’s flooding is not surprising, because Pinecroft Place Apartments has flooded before, which WFMY has reported in the past.

The apartments also experience flooding during Hurricane Florence.

One resident, who did not want to be on camera, told WFMY that one flooding incident several years ago caused residents to be displaced into emergency shelters for four days.

“It’s just crazy, they need to obviously do something about it. I don’t know what they’re going to do about it. It’s crazy,” said Keith Lynch, who has lived in Pinecroft Place for about a year and a half.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to the apartment complex after the flooding on Sunday, and we are waiting to hear back.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users