GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is grateful to be alive after a Good Samaritan rescued him using an ax to break his windshield when his car became trapped in rising floodwaters.

Wednesday night, Justin Baker was driving his car in Greensboro when the torrential downpours caused him to become struck in rising floodwaters.

"There was a whole bunch of water up to steering wheel," said Baker.

Baker called his mother, Anne, and 911 at about 8 p.m. to get help as he remained stuck in his car at the intersection of Benjamin Pkwy and North Josephine Boyd St.

The Greensboro Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team responded to more than 40 water rescues Wednesday night.

While Baker was waiting for the water rescue team to arrive, he said a Good Samaritan named Jerry spotted him.

Baker was able to partially push out his car windshield in an attempt to escape.

But Jerry, who lives nearby, returned with an ax and smashed open his front car windshield, and Baker was able to escape to safety.

