BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Monday night in Burlington.

Police were called to the 600 block of Center Avenue at 10:42 p.m. for the shooting.

Donald Watlington was found dead on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

Officials say Watlington died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information in regards to this shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.