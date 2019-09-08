The recent mass shootings have a lot of people on edge. Safety is no longer a given and it seems you have to be on your guard stay at all times. As a parent, you shouldn't ever tell your kids that nothing bad will ever happen because you can't guaranty it. But, you can tell them the ways you keep them safe. Let me explain. You can talk about what you do in your family to keep safe - stay aware of your surroundings, if something looks suspicious then walk in a different direction or leave, know the area where you're going. It's all about staying curious as one security expert told me.

Some kids might be afraid to go back to school. If so, you can help them understand what their school does to keep the campus safe. External doors are locked. Surveillance cameras throughout the campus, camera at the front door to see who's there before unlocking the doors. School practices periodic lock downs. Also, help your kids stay safe by telling them to not open locked doors for any unknown person. Any adult will know to go to the front door of the school to register. If this isn't enough, you can schedule a chat with the head of security at the school who can help your kid understand more about what the school does.

This is a great opportunity for parents to include safety in their everyday lives where it becomes second nature. When your out shopping or out in the community, when you show that you're vigilant - you move in different direction, scan the area, decide not to go to a certain area - then you're showing your kids that safety is a daily habit - it's proactive not reactive. Talk out loud about your decisions.

