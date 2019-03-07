GREENSBORO, N.C. — Donna Brandon was determined to live in the heart of Sunset Hills after being on the outskirts of the neighborhood for several years. "Finally, when we were able to do that, we were super excited so we’ve been in this house for seven years," she said.

Reader's Digest recently named Sunset Hills the nicest place in North Carolina. Now, the neighborhood is a finalist for the magazine's search for 'The Nicest Place in America.' In a place she's grown to love, Brandon thinks Sunset Hills deserves the number one spot on the list.

"The old trees, the big old trees, that's just one of the best things too - all the charm and comfort they give," said Brandon

Sunset Hills is a place where no one is a stranger - one of Brandon's favorite things."I know almost everybody by name," she said. Others, who don't even live in the neighborhood, feel the same.

"I get to hang out in this beautiful neighborhood and it is just a beautiful neighborhood," said Janis Fields. Fields walks dogs in the neighborhood and said the area deserves the nomination.

"My husband and I have always wanted to live in this neighborhood but we have never been able to do it so we're sticking in our own neighborhood, but at least I get to come here and the houses are gorgeous," said Fields.

"I think we deserve it. Yeah, I want it," said Brandon.