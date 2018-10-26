GREENSBORO, NC -- That cold, soggy rain won't last forever. Things will dry out across the Piedmont by midday Saturday, even if a little drizzle may stick around to start the day. Sunday is in good shape too.

The strong storm that brought an all day rain to the Carolinas is moving north, up the East Coast. It takes most of the rain with it. Some patchy drizzle and low clouds are possible to begin the day on Saturday, but this will be temporary. Some sunshine should break out by midday and into the afternoon with partly sunny skies. We'll warm nicely into the low 60s for highs. More of the same for Sunday; partly sunny and 62.

A quick moving front could bring a stray shower late Sunday night or early Monday morning, but we'll hardly notice it. Monday will see sunshine with a high of 59. A little warmer for Tuesday at 64. Warmer still for Halloween at 68.

Friday's storm brought a lot of rain to the area. The chilly day set a record. The high temp of 47° was the coolest on record for the date. Rain exceeded 2 inches for the third time in six weeks. Not long ago we had Florence and Michael each bring us 4 inches of rain on a single day.

