MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Fire Department's family is growing, and the way they made the announcement is pretty cute. At least, that's what more than 150 comments on Facebook are saying.

A photo shared to the city's Facebook page shows 19 people in uniform in front of Manteca Fire Department truck. 10 of them are babies decked out in blue and yellow while their dads smile proudly.

Four girls and six boys joined the fire family between Oct. 2018 to Oct. 2019.

"We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment," the Facebook post read, adding that one child on the right is blurred because they were recently adopted.

As of 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, the above post has been shared more than 200 times and has more than 150 comments offering congratulations to the department.

We're happy to share a smile with the community!

