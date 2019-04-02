CLEVELAND — Police were called to Anton Grdina Elementary School on Cleveland's east side Monday after more than a dozen children were given gummy candy that may have contained marijuana.

EMS crews were called to the scene and transported 9 students complaining of illness to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Three 5-year-old girls, one 5-year-old boy, three 6-year-old boys, one 9-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy were transported in total. The parents of five other children refused to have them transported.

A RBCH spokesperson said that doctors treated a total of 15 students and all were treated and released by 5:30pm.

Here was the message sent by Anton Grdina principal Latosha Glass to parents prior to the dismissal of the students.

