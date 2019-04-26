GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man lost thousands of dollars when a cardboard box carrying cash fell off the back of his truck in Grand Haven Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. loose cash was strewn along US-31, and it was causing traffic back-ups, according to police.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to traffic back-up on US-31 south of Coho Drive. Officers discovered that motorists were stopping to pick up money that was on the road.

Police temporarily closed traffic lanes and witnesses helped pick up the money.

The owner of the money eventually arrived and told officers he was carrying about $30,000 in cash in a cardboard box. He said that he accidentally left the box on the bumper of his truck. The box fell off his truck while he was driving north on Beacon Boulevard, spilling cash across the road just south of the bridge.

Officers and witnesses collected $2,470 from the road. Anyone who picked up money is asked to return it to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Police also said that all the money has been removed from the area and "treasure hunters" are asked not to stop or walk in the traffic lanes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.