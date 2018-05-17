MILTON, NC -- I’m sure we’ve all had our fair share of outrages birthday wishes, but this one clearly takes the cake!

90-year-old Katherine McGee, had a very special request for her 90th birthday, to be arrested!

Sergeant D.L. Sloop was the lucky State Trooper who was able to make McGee’s dreams a reality.

It was on McGee’s bucket list to be arrested, now that it's been checked.

Katherine will have a lasting memory that will truly last forever. Happy Birthday, Katherine!

