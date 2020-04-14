ATLANTA — A news van was stolen in Atlanta on Tuesday morning as a pregnant CBS46 reporter was still inside, according to police.

They said the woman who allegedly attempted to take the car was also pregnant.

Atlanta Police said the CBS46 news van was working a separate story nearby as officers were searching for the suspected driver in a crash that had just occurred on 17th St. in Midtown.

Police said the driver of the news van had gotten out and left it running with the reporter still in the cargo area when the suspected driver in the crash, identified as 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford, got in and took it.

Police said the reporter shouted for help and officers tried to stop the van. It crashed a short distance away at a traffic circle near Peachtree Circle and The Prado NE.

Police said Lunsford then got out of the vehicle and was arrested.

The reporter was not injured but went to the hospital for examination.

Lunsford injured her arm and was taken to Grady Detention and is being charged with kidnapping.

"Officers are still investigating to determine the circumstances that led up to this incident," police said.

Jojo Johnson/WXIA

MORE HEADLINES

Storm lifts home off foundation into roadway

The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know

These are the coronavirus hot spots in Georgia