ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to get up and out this Earth Day, you may want to consider plogging. Combining jogging and picking up litter, it's a trend that began in Sweden and has since made its way to the United States.

Cody Angell, with the St. Pete Running Company, says it’s something he and his wife normally do, but they only recently found out it has a name.

“It’s a really smart thing if you think about it,” Angell said. “It’s physical and mental health that’s associated with running and also the environmental responsibility of picking up trash, so you might as well get it all done at once.”

Angell says there are a couple variations of plogging. You can just run and pick up trash or you can do an exercise, like squats or push-ups, each time you stop to pick up a piece of garbage.

While plogging is something you can easily do on your own, the St. Pete Running Company is hosting an Earth Day Run and Trail Clean up at 6:30 p.m. on April 22. The run leaves from the store at 6986 22nd Ave N in St. Petersburg, Fla.

