Beekeeper dies after being electrocuted during hive removal

Jerick Johnston said his father Jeffrey, a lifelong beekeeper, died doing what he loved.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a beekeeper is dead after he came in contact with an electrical wire on the job.

On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., police received a call about a two-man beehive removal crew at 1455 26th Avenue N. in St. Pete.

Police say the men used a bucket to go up the home. During the removal process, one of the men, later identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey Johnston, touched an electrical wire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the death was an accident.