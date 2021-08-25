Beekeeper dies after being electrocuted during hive removal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a beekeeper is dead after he came in contact with an electrical wire on the job.
On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., police received a call about a two-man beehive removal crew at 1455 26th Avenue N. in St. Pete.
Police say the men used a bucket to go up the home. During the removal process, one of the men, later identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey Johnston, touched an electrical wire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the death was an accident.
Jerick Johnston told the Tampa Bay Times that his father, a beekeeper since age 8, had a passion for his work. Jeffrey loved to educate people on the importance of bees and "could talk to strangers for hours" about them, the newspaper reports.