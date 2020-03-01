It’s not every day that you run into a dragon or in this case a tree that looks exactly like one!
That’s why a Facebook post from Mindy Bolin was so intriguing.
Mindy discovered the unique looking tree on the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 417 on New Year's Day.
Mindy Bolin Facebook page
Bolin ended her post by saying: “If you want to conquer the world, you best have dragons.”
Sounds like a great outlook to have for 2020!
