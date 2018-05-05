Boaters beware – the sturgeon are back and they’re jumping, according to the FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission).

The fish are known to leap feet out of the water while swimming in the river making them potentially deadly missiles for boaters traveling at high speeds down the river.

On average, these fish are 5 feet long, but can weigh more than 170 pounds.

The FWC advises boaters to go slow if jumping sturgeon are seen and keep people away from the front of the boat.

In 2015, 5-year-old Jaylon Rippy was struck and killed when she was hit by a sturgeon while on a boat with her family near Fanning Springs near the Joe Anderson boat ramp. Her mother Tanya and brother Trevor were also injured but survived.

Since 2006, the FWC has reported dozens of boating accidents involving sturgeon, many of those resulting in injury. Most sturgeon accidents happen between the months of May and August.

Experts think the fish jump out of the water to communicate with other fish and get air.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WTSP