LEWISTON, Idaho -- A Lewiston man reported finding a body on the ground in Fourth Street last Sunday that turned out to be a lifelike sex doll, police said.

The Lewiston Police Department received a call about a body found on the sidewalk on Nov. 18 at 11:30 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a human-sized doll, undressed and laying in the street.

A spokesman for the police department said the doll is approximately 100 pounds and made of silicone.

Lewiston Police secured the doll as found property for the owner to claim.

If the rightful owner does not claim the doll within six months, it will be destroyed, police said.

