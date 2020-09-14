x
Sheriff: Bull gets loose, takes a stroll down I-75

The bull is back with its owner, deputies say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers were in for a surprise Monday when a bull was seen strolling down Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office first spotted the bull down Highway 301 northbound near Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County. It made its way onto the southbound lanes of I-75 where deputies maintained traffic control to keep drivers safe.

The owner was able to deploy a tranquilizer to sedate the bull.

The bull is now safely resting at home, according to the sheriff's office.

