The bull is back with its owner, deputies say.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers were in for a surprise Monday when a bull was seen strolling down Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office first spotted the bull down Highway 301 northbound near Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County. It made its way onto the southbound lanes of I-75 where deputies maintained traffic control to keep drivers safe.

The owner was able to deploy a tranquilizer to sedate the bull.

The bull is now safely resting at home, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic was MOO-ving 🐄 slowly this morning! This 2,000 lb. bull went on a midnight stroll on HWY 301 🐮 eventually making his way to I-75. #teamHCSO maintained traffic control for safety until the owner arrived. The bull was sedated & is now safely resting at home 💤 pic.twitter.com/wZKukiLChf — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) September 14, 2020

