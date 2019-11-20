GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all been late to work before. You know the feeling. You run out the door, turn around because you forgot something (of course), and then you run back to the car, jump in and drive off.

It happened to me today, but I was a couple extra minutes late because my car wasn't exactly ready to roll out onto the road.

On Wednesday morning, my car was covered in a giant plastic bag; I wasn't the only one.

Every car in the lot had the same issue, encased inside giant plastic bubbles.

The parking lot is right near the Bennett College water tower. Greensboro city workers have been doing some routine maintenance on it for the past several weeks. Crews are out there cleaning and painting it.

The City of Greensboro says the plastic was a courtesy, to keep any debris or paint from falling onto the cars below.

It turns out the crazy sight of a parking lot full of cars in rain ponchos was, in reality, a helpful gesture from the city. So what now?

A worker on the site told me it's okay to take the plastic off when it's time to drive, and I can just throw it away later.

Well as you remember, I was late for work, so my solution was to unwrap the car and throw the proverbial wrapping paper in the trunk.

It was definitely a strange story to tell my boss when I walked in the office, but after asking the city what it was all about, I suppose I can thank them for the courtesy and a crazy story to tell folks at the water cooler.