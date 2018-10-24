HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) – Among the “most hated Halloween candies” in the U.S., peanut butter kisses, also known as Mary Janes, often top that list.

And judging by a City of High Point’s Facebook post, they would place them atop of that list, too.

Wednesday morning, the City of High Point Government posted a picture of the infamous black-and-orange-wrapped candy, joking that they are “banned” this Halloween season.

“Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don't give them out.”

And thus, the peanut butter kiss clap-back wars began.

PHOTOS: City of High Point Claps-Back At 'Peanut Butter Kisses' Fans

