HOUSTON — It's one of the scariest news out in a while: Cockroaches are evolving!

If you thought it was hard to kill them before, now new research says it'll be nearly impossible to kill them.

Purdue University found German roaches, the most common species worldwide, are becoming immune to new poisons, and they're adapting quickly.

Once they figure out how to survive a specific pesticide, they pass it on to all of their offspring. That means we're losing the battle against the cockroaches.

But here's where the gross factor really skyrockets: A female German cockroach can lay nearly 400 eggs in a lifetime. That's a lot of roaches. And these roaches prefer human environments.

Once they infest your home or business, they can make your asthma worse and carry nasty stuff like salmonella and e-coli.

The sliver of good news, a cockroach only lives for about 100 days.

Down the road, permanently getting rid of them will require traps and vacuums. Exterminators and all those fancy chemicals just won't cut it anymore.

