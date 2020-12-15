Councilman: Man exposes himself during city council meeting

RICHMOND, Va. — A councilman said a man exposed himself on camera during a virtual city council meeting in Virginia.
Richmond Councilman Mike Jones told WRIC-TV the exposure happened during Monday night's Richmond city council meeting.
The man appeared under the name "Patrick Graham." But Jones said it was not a city employee who shared that name.
The incident happened while a councilwoman was sharing parting words for an outgoing council vice president.
It was not seen by people watching online but council members could be seen reacting in surprise.