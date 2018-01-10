Drivers expect major delays on Interstate 285 after a tractor-trailer carrying cows flipped and block all lanes early Monday.

The accident happened on I-285 eastbound at the off-ramp to I-75 just after 3 a.m. Monday. All lanes were blocked but have since been open. Traffic, however, continues to move slowly.

Officials said the trailer was carrying over 80 head if cattle and following the wreck, some cows roaming the road were responsible for numerous other wrecks on the interstate. There have been several cow deaths reported.

There was a wreck at I-281 EB at Powers Ferry, the tractor-trailer overturned at the I-285 EB ramp from I-75 and the third accident was at I-285 NB at Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway).

