KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — As little TJ, Alex and Makayla get ready to go back to school, a family friend decided to photobomb them.

TJ Gainey says a wild fawn roams the family's 10 acres of land each day after they helped save the animal.

This morning, the deer did sneak up on his kids to photobomb them as they posed in the "First Day of School Photo."

North Central Middle and Midway Elementary

TJ Gainey

Although they set the animal loose, TJ says she comes back every morning to say hello.

They hope a small yellow scarf the deer wears will help protect her from hunters.

This year, TJ, Alex and Makayla head to North Central Middle and Midway Elementary.

