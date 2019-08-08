Video shows a man driving a golf cart through a crowd of people inside a Walmart in Gibsonton.

It happened early Thursday afternoon. Hillsborough County deputies say they were called because Michael Dale Hudson, 56, was blocking an entrance with a cart, refusing to leave and demanding to talk to a manager.

When deputies showed up, they said Hudson suddenly sped the cart through a crowd, nearly hitting several people who ran to avoid him.

"They didn't stop. They just kept going! Usually, when they tell you to stop, they stop. Stop, listen. There's rules for a reason to protect people," said Walmart shopper Alyssa Martin.

"He's obviously deranged or there's some kind of problem with him. You know, the crazies come out. No matter where you are, when you leave you have to know how to run in a zig-zag pattern. It's a sad world. It really is, it's scary," said shopper Linda Law.

Investigators say Hudson drove the golf cart through the glass doors at the front entrance to the Walmart and sped into the checkout area. The sheriff's office says he was arrested after he crashed into a cash register.

Hudson was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Hillsborough County Jail

Thursday night, he was being held under the Baker Act.

He is charged with trespassing, resisting arrest with violence, felony criminal mischief, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

While it was unclear exactly how many people may have been hurt during the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said "a few customers" were treated at the scene. None of them were taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested after being accused of threatening to "shoot up" the same Walmart.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.