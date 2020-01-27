*EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2019 when Deshaun Watson surprised his mom with a home makeover.*

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gifted a Texas military veteran with two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

Watson posted the news to his Twitter page and said he was thankful for people like Roger Miranda – a man who served in the military for 22 years and helps troops transition back to civilian life.

“With twenty-two years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong” said Deshaun Watson.

Watson teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the United Service Organizations (USO), to award Miranda with his trip to the big game.

Miranda started his military career in 1997. He served as a Field Artillery Officer for the first 10 years of his service. He then transferred into the Modeling & Simulations Office and worked to help train other service members for 12 years.

Since retiring, Miranda regularly volunteers to increase awareness among veterans of job opportunities available in the tech industry.

He plans on taking his wife to the Super Bowl with him.

