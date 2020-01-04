A suspected bandit seemed to pick the wrong family to mess with.

When, according to a police report, a man tried to enter their home the husband and wife acted fast and made sure an arrest was made cowboy style.

“This guy was quickly walking to my front door and he did not look normal,” Jacquelyn Gonsalez said. “I grabbed my daughter in one hand and my protection in the other.”

She said it wasn't the ideal way to spend quarantine, but her ring camera caught the suspect trying to get into the house.

“Honestly, I went into protection mode,” she said.

She called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which was bad for the suspect. Then, she called her husband, Aaron.

“So I got a call from my wife, a guy was trying to break into the house," he said. "Drove around, came across the guy… got him to the ground… didn’t know the best thing to do so decided to tie him up," Aaron said.

When asked if he hogtied the suspect, Aaron laughed and said, "yes."

And that’s the second part of the Facebook post that has hundreds of shares. With the suspect tied up and on the ground, they waited for JSO to arrive.

“He basically body-slammed the guy and tied him up in our neighbor’s yard,” Gonsalez said

He says it was past job experience on the docks of Jacksonville that helped him catch the man.

“I used to work on a tug boat so I have a lot of practice with tying knots and things like that… a lot of that experience came back into play," he said.