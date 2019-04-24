PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation recently cited a driver who was using a dummy in order to sneakily use the carpool lane.

Arizona HOV lanes are enforced Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. During these days and times you must have at least two people in your car.

The agency tweeted two photos showing the driver and his mannequin friend after he was pulled over on Loop 202 at Alma School Road.

The driver went as far as to dress up the fake woman in a red cap, sunglasses and a blue hoodie.

This is not the first time Arizona authorities have seen this. Last September, DPS caught two separate drivers who had the same idea as the one who was busted this week.

One driver was using a similar dummy, the other had a fake baby in a car seat.

In Arizona, fines for drivers caught violating the HOV lane rules start at $400.