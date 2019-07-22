LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Heavy rain after dark on Sunday led to a mishap at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood.

A driver mistook a boat ramp for a road and drove straight into the lake, according to a tweet from West Metro Fire Rescue.

Luckily, everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out without injury.

West Metro Fire Rescue

A dive team returned to the park on Monday, and attached a line to the rear axle of the vehicle to pull it out of the lake.

Bear Creek Lake Park is a 2624-acre park in Lakewood. It's a popular spot for hiking, fishing, camping and boating.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS