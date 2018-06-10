BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - It's one of those stories you might not believe... unless it was captured on tape.

And not just any tape... we're talking video captured on the body cams of two Brooklyn Park Police officers.

The cops were dispatched to the Hampshire Avenue on Sept. 25, and seemed confused as t they rolled up on the scene. "Is he giving him CPR? I think he is... look at him!" one of the officers exclaimed.

"He" was a young guy named Chris, who was trying to save the life of a squirrel who just happened to be crossing the road as Chris drove by. Here is the classic conversation that followed.

Officer: "Is he squished anywhere?"

Chris: "No, I kinda swerved a little bit."

Officer: "It doesn't fee like he got hit by the wheels?"

Chris: "Naw, if he would have he would've popped."

The kind-hearted motorist stopped his mini chest compressions at one point, changing over to a petting technique. One of the officers noted that the squirrel's eyes had opened, but it still hadn't moved a muscle.

Officer: "We'll put you in for a lifesaving award," he said jokingly.

All of a sudden the little squirrel jumped to life and sped off, starting Chris and amazing the officers who had stopped to observe. "There he goes.... You saved his life, dude!!!!," one yelled, giving the rodent lifesaver a running high five.

