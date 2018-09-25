Jeremy and Krista lost their wedding venue at the last minute.

So they moved their wedding to the St. Paul fire station.

The ceremony had just concluded, when the alarm sounded.

A home was burning, and more firefighters were needed.

Krista told Jeremy to go.

The bridal party waved goodbye.

As Jeremy fought the fire, Krista’s father escorted her into the reception.

Then, she led a prayer for the firefighters and the family that lost its home.

Krista said the decision to send Jeremy was easy.

Two years ago, her niece and nephew died in a house fire.

“I’ve got the rest of my life with him,” Krista said. “You know, they needed him for that moment.”

“That just kind of put the icing on the cake for I know she’s the one for the rest of my life," Jeremy said.

© 2018 KARE